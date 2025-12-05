Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,590 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $152.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.16.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

