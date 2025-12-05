Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) & ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Financial Contrast

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Logansport Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $981.18 million 4.00 $227.24 million $4.67 15.40 Logansport Financial $13.98 million 1.41 $1.25 million $1.58 20.51

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logansport Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Logansport Financial pays out 113.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ServisFirst Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 25.24% 15.67% 1.50% Logansport Financial 6.49% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ServisFirst Bancshares and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 1 3 1 0 2.00 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $86.67, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Logansport Financial on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, Internet banking, direct deposit, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit and credit card systems; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services. It also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, money market accounts and certificates, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, and remote deposit banking services. In addition, the company offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. Logansport Financial Corp. was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

