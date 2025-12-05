Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Luc Mongeau purchased 27,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $49,993.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 812,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,509.76. This trade represents a 3.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $36,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 178,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGC opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.40. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

