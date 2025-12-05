Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 13.8% – Here’s Why

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 778,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 181,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

