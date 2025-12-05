Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Down 14.8% – Should You Sell?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,669,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 507,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Spanish Mountain Gold currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance

About Spanish Mountain Gold

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.82 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

