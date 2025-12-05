Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 86,034 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. $RVMD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Revolution Medicines worth $6,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $4,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 289,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,757,369.12. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $17,078,322. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

RVMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $80.00 price target on Revolution Medicines in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

