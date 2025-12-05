Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,585 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of AAON worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,147,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 63,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 55.3% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 128,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of AAON opened at $86.85 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.06.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAON

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,231.40. This represents a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.