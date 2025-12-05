Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 71.4% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $93.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 0.48. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $109.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $178,456.20. The trade was a 33.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,089.93. This represents a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

