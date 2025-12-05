Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 88.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 34,189 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. President Capital boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.63.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.22. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.130 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This trade represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $931,591.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,337.50. The trade was a 43.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,842. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

