Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 4,740 Shares of monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in monday.com by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of monday.com by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 104,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in monday.com by 45.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,969,000 after purchasing an additional 745,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the first quarter worth about $23,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $154.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 125.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $141.20 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.27. monday.com had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 5.58%.The firm had revenue of $316.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

