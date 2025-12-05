Customers Bancorp (CUBI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI):

12/1/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Customers Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/28/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/27/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

10/27/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $89.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $77.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Customers Bancorp had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Bennett Banks sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $602,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,581.32. This represents a 54.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Watkins sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $188,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,218.96. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,900 shares of company stock worth $14,595,664. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

