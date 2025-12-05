Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,874 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 491.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $199,290.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,269,487 shares in the company, valued at $53,420,012.96. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 10,554 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $444,112.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 450,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,356.80. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,573,532 shares of company stock valued at $274,301,358 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.18. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.92 and a beta of 2.20.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

