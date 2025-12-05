Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.4688.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.

Get Entergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Entergy

In other news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. Entergy has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.