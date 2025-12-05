Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.4688.
Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETR opened at $94.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. Entergy has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $98.58.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.21%.
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
