Head to Head Survey: Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) vs. Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) and Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celtic and Paramount Skydance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celtic N/A N/A N/A $0.09 29.07 Paramount Skydance $29.21 billion 0.54 -$6.19 billion ($0.03) -494.00

Analyst Ratings

Celtic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Skydance. Paramount Skydance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celtic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Celtic and Paramount Skydance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celtic 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paramount Skydance 7 5 1 0 1.54

Paramount Skydance has a consensus price target of $13.91, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Given Paramount Skydance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Skydance is more favorable than Celtic.

Profitability

This table compares Celtic and Paramount Skydance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celtic N/A N/A N/A Paramount Skydance -0.95% 3.95% 1.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Celtic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Skydance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paramount Skydance beats Celtic on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources. The company also engages in the retail, wholesale, and e-commerce activities; and sale of television rights and sponsorships. Celtic plc was founded in 1887 and is based in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

