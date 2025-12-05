Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REMYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Remy Cointreau Stock Performance

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

REMYY stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Remy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

