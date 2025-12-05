Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 72,185 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. $SION

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Free Report) by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,185 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sionna Therapeutics were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,400,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SION opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -8.39. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06.

Sionna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sionna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $71,184.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,025,458.14. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $994,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 159,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,803.50. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,604,841 shares of company stock worth $58,312,100. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

