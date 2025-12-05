Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Head to Head Review

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Jackson Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life 5.62% 16.90% 8.24% Jackson Financial 1.73% 15.73% 0.46%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Abacus Life has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Abacus Life and Jackson Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 1 0 2 1 2.75 Jackson Financial 1 4 1 1 2.29

Abacus Life presently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 82.52%. Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $108.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than Jackson Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abacus Life and Jackson Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $111.92 million 6.06 -$23.96 million $0.08 86.75 Jackson Financial $3.27 billion 2.04 $946.00 million $7.23 13.58

Jackson Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life. Jackson Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abacus Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abacus Life beats Jackson Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, banks, independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

