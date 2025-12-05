Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 391,688 Shares of Berry Corporation $BRY

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 91.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 819,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 126,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Berry by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. Berry Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). Berry had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Corporation will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRY. Johnson Rice cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Berry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Berry

About Berry

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.