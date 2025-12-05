Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,178 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 114.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.10.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $324.80 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $262.10 and a one year high of $405.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.22 and a 200 day moving average of $318.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Lithia Motors declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.