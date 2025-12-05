Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 139,177 Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. $NEWT

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 190.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,177 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NewtekOne during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NewtekOne by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NewtekOne

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,330.98. This represents a 0.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Price Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NewtekOne

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.