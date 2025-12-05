Rhumbline Advisers Sells 96,773 Shares of UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,773 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UiPath were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in UiPath by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 636,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 98.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,852,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,356 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in UiPath by 4.0% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 165,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PATH opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.
In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,137,546.30. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 240,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $4,162,302.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 696,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,028,901.76. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,319,002 shares of company stock worth $34,094,875. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
PATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
