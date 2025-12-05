Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $276.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $629.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $590.17. The firm has a market cap of $783.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.