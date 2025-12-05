Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 17,509 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. The trade was a 71.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 164,661 shares of company stock worth $27,292,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.4%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

