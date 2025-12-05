PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,579 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. The company has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $161.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.