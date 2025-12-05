Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 740,353 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740,353 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $211,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,796,000 after buying an additional 884,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,793,000 after buying an additional 789,737 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.55.

