Rhumbline Advisers Sells 19,004 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 11,380.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 129.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.29. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

