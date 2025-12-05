Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

