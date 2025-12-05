Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.11 Million Stake in The Chemours Company $CC

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,913 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chemours were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AXQ Capital LP increased its position in Chemours by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 45,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,752,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after buying an additional 288,691 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 478.3% in the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 62,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $12.56 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 35.27% and a negative net margin of 5.70%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -15.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

