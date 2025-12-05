Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 32,578 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,578 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ON were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 3,392.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $46.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONON. Zacks Research upgraded ON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.