JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 244,082 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in YETI were worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YETI. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in YETI by 66.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 81,720 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,090,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 2,337.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 216,519 shares during the period.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on YETI from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

NYSE:YETI opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.78. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $487.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

