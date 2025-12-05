Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 87,737 Shares of Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,737 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 275.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $75,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Genius Sports Price Performance

Genius Sports stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.