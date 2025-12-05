JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $19,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.02 on Friday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 41.36%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

