JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,298,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,265 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 45,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Francis Rivers bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $860,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 403,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,345.54. The trade was a 14.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,400. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBC shares. Cowen started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

