JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 219,030 Shares of DNOW Inc. $DNOW

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 219,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DNOW were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in DNOW by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 65.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in DNOW in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DNOW in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DNOW in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of DNOW in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of DNOW from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DNOW in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.81. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. DNOW had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNOW

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.