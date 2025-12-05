JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 225,003 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

