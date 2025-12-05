JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $20.67 Million Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $20,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 4,115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.99. Black Hills Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Black Hills

In other news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,704.70. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

