Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 273,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $21,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.2%

COLM stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

