Josh Silverman Sells 21,666 Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $1,184,480.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,977.82. This trade represents a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $1,331,592.36.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,520,736.54.

On Monday, September 29th, Josh Silverman sold 150,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $10,875,000.00.

On Thursday, September 18th, Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Josh Silverman sold 65,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $3,737,500.00.

ETSY opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.76. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.83 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Etsy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

