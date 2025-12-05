Jason Wilk Sells 7,393 Shares of Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Wilk sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $1,506,471.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,461 shares in the company, valued at $42,885,637.97. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Wilk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dave alerts:

On Friday, September 19th, Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $18,812,264.04.

On Friday, September 12th, Jason Wilk sold 15,359 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total value of $3,532,723.59.

On Monday, September 15th, Jason Wilk sold 2,948 shares of Dave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.01, for a total value of $678,069.48.

On Thursday, September 4th, Jason Wilk sold 7,557 shares of Dave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,506,865.80.

Dave Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of DAVE opened at $210.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 3.90. Dave Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $286.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dave ( NASDAQ:DAVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a return on equity of 65.86% and a net margin of 29.85%.The firm had revenue of $150.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Dave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Silver Oak Wealth Advisors Services LLC bought a new position in Dave in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dave by 120.3% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,751 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth $425,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DAVE. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $229.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective (up from $277.00) on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Dave from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Dave

About Dave

(Get Free Report)

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.