Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 854,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,765 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $184,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 916,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $251.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.84.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

