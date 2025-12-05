Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $306.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $310.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.