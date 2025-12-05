Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

