Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,394,611,000 after acquiring an additional 327,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $4,885,603,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,254,313.20. This trade represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.0%

HD stock opened at $350.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $436.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.