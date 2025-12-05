Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,195,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,313 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.39% of Visa worth $2,554,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $326.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

