Joseph Wender Sells 28,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Wender sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $2,262,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,348.70. This represents a 43.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 0.30. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $83.61.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $156.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,280.5% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $243,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 446,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

