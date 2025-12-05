Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.48, for a total transaction of $2,057,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,525 shares in the company, valued at $26,962,227. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IES Price Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $420.73 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.51 and a 1-year high of $442.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.62.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in IES during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in IES by 52.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IES by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

