Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.48, for a total transaction of $2,057,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,525 shares in the company, valued at $26,962,227. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
IES Price Performance
Shares of IESC opened at $420.73 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.51 and a 1-year high of $442.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.62.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on IESC
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction: Why GitLab Shares Dropped
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.