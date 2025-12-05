JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF $EWS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.87% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $22,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 211,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,434 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,475 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 70,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

