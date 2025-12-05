Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,477 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Resideo Technologies worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on REZI. Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 8,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $250,011.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 340,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,450,252.28. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 566,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.82 per share, for a total transaction of $18,034,239.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 14,960,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,042,855.44. This represents a 3.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,697,907 shares of company stock worth $53,222,621. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. Analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

