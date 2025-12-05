JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.85% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $23,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,631,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,568,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,981,000 after buying an additional 297,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,646,000 after buying an additional 365,856 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $102,768,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $91.47 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.48 and a 52 week high of $91.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

