Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $83.76 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of United Therapeutics worth $83,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 593,435 shares of company stock worth $262,583,352 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $484.10 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $492.62. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

